National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week: Community Partnership of Southeast Mo. says there’s a major need

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Community Partnership specialist Tony Davis is calling on the community to help.
“There are many individuals out there that are suffering," he said.
“The pandemic has caused a lot of people that were very independent at one time to be dependent," he continued.
The goal of this organization is to provide services to help improve the lives of people in southeast Missouri.
November 15 marked the start of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week. This year, they gathered items earlier because of the pandemic.
“We have a campaign now asking that they donate food items non perishables, hygiene items and even cash,” he said.
Feeding America reported more than 50 million people will experience food insecurity this year alone. Davis said right now the stories are endless.
“You hear people that have given up on life, they’ve given up on hope, and they don’t know where their next meal is coming from and they don’t know where their going to go next moment,” he said.
Davis said they have helped hundreds of people.
“Over my shoulder, there are some items that have been collected, and we have a pantry upstairs but as quick as it comes in it goes out,” he said.
And the mission to give back will continue well beyond this week because the need is much greater.
“It’s very important because we want to do more than we’re probably going to be able to do,” he said.
