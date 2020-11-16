Mo. senate special session postponed due to COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate will postpone any action related to the special session due to COVID-19.
According to Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, there are a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members of staff.
He said Senate action was postponed until after the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Senate was scheduled to meet on Tuesday, November 17.
Governor Mike Parson expanded his call to special session on Nov. 12 to include a new bill on COVID-19 liability.
The proposed legislation would include:
- Liability protection for health care workers who provide care necessitated by a declared state of emergency
- Products liability protection for any person who designs, manufactures, labels, sells, distributes or donates products in direct response to a declared state of emergency
- Premises liability protection for exposure claims related to a declared state of emergency.
