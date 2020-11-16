Lots of sunshine expected this week

After a frosty start, the sunshine is really warming things up nicely across the Heartland. Everyone will see highs in the lower to mid 60s this afternoon. A cold front will move through overnight tonight, bringing some cooler weather back to the area on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will range from the lower 50s north, to the lower 60s south. Windy conditions are back on Thursday, which will cause a fire danger. Thursday will not be a good day to do any burning. Only rain chances in the 7 days will be on Sunday.