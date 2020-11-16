ISP troopers escort U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree through southern Illinois

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Several Illinois State Police troopers gave a special escort through southern Illinois on Monday, November 16.
Troopers escorted the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as it made its journey from Colorado to the the lawn of the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season.
The 2020 tree traveled along Interstates 64, 57 and 24 into Kentucky.
There are no public stops planned for the Christmas tree in southern Illinois.
This year’s tree was chosen from the U.S. Forest Service-Grand Mesa Uncompahgre & Gunnison National Forests.
