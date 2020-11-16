Guns stolen from vehicles in Scott City, Mo. recovered

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott City Police received multiple reports of items stolen from vehicles early Sunday morning, November 15.
Some of the items stolen included several firearms.
Scott City Police said they were able to locate the stolen guns with help from the Mississippi/Scott County Juvenile Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drugs and Crime Control.
Police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles and to remove any valuables to protect themselves from thieves.
In addition to locating the firearms, the Scott City Police Department said they will be compiling a list of businesses and residences that have exterior security video systems to aid in the future investigations.
Those wishing to be added to the list are asked to message the Scott City Police Department’s Facebook page.
