More than 11K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker held a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 16.
Illinois cases
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new cases of COVID-19, including 37 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the state to 585,248, including 10,779 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 5,581 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,144 patients were in the ICU and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 9,161,453 tests for the virus were conducted in the state.
The preliminary seven-day to statewide test positivity from Nov. 9-15 is 14.7 percent.
