1,514 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 16.
On Monday, Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander updated Kentuckians on the state’s efforts against COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
“We are working around the clock to continue to do all that we are able to combat what is a vicious, highly contagious disease,” said Secretary Friedlander. “Among 382 long-term care facilities with active cases, 38 have at least 15 active cases, a dramatic rise from the 15 facilities with at least 15 active cases as of Oct. 30. There’s a continued need to balance the emotional and mental well-being of residents and their family members and the harsh reality of this pandemic.”
The Kentucky Department for Public Health will mobilize strike teams to hard-hit facilities, and the Kentucky National Guard also will mobilize 10 non-clinical support teams. Guidance has been updated with regard to communal dining, group activities and offsite travel, including a recommendation that residents leave a facility only when medically necessary and for needs that cannot be met on site or through telehealth.
On Thursday, Nov. 12, the governor announced 94 Kentucky counties, including most in western Kentucky, were in the red zone.
If you live in a red zone county, you’re asked to follow recommendations to help reduce the number of cases. Those recommendations include:
- Work from home when possible
- Non-critical government offices to operate virtually
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup
- Order takeout; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
- Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance
Kentucky cases
As of Monday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,514 new cases of COVID-19, including 3 additional deaths.
The newly reported deaths include a 66-year-old Graves County woman.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the state include 139,097 cases and 1,664 total confirmed deaths.
KDPH reported a total of 24,568 recoveries and a total of 2,421,595 tests conducted in the state.
Currently, Kentucky has a positivity rate of 8.98 percent.
