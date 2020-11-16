Free COVID-19 testing in southern Ill. week of Nov. 16-22

Free COVID-19 testing in southern Ill. week of Nov. 16-22
The Illinois Department of Public Health will have mobile testing sites in southern Illinois the week of November 16-22. (Source: Morgan Newell, WBTV)
By Amber Ruch | November 16, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:54 AM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health will have mobile testing sites in southern Illinois the week of November 16-22.

  • Nov. 16-22 - Aquatic Zoo, 100 S. 34th St. in Mt. Vernon from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Nov. 20 - Pinckneyville Community Hospital, 5383 State Route 154 in Pinckneyville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can click here for more testing locations.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

It is free and insurance is not required, but you should bring your insurance card if you have one.

According to IDPH, the site will use a nasal swab. Drive-thru and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

