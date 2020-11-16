Free COVID-19 testing in southeast Mo. Nov. 17-21

By Amber Ruch | November 16, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 2:18 PM

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Free COVID-19 testing will be in southeast Missouri the week of November 17-21.

You can click here to register.

Registration is now open for community testing in Butler, Callaway, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Pettis and St. Louis Counties.

Heartland dates and locations include:

  • November 20 - Whitely Park in Poplar Bluff from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • November 21 - Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department in Fredericktown from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The only requirement is that you are a Missouri resident. You do not have to live in the county in which you are tested, and you do not have to have symptoms.

The community-based testing is operated by the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced free COVID-19 surge testing that will continue each week in some cities including Cape Girardeau. Testing will be on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

