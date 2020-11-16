Egyptian Health Department reports 49 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | November 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 4:10 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on November 16, 2020, of 49 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Females: 1 under the age of 5, 1 under the age of 10, 2 in their teens, 3 in their 20s, 4 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 2 in their 50s, 3 in their 60s, 2 in their 70s

o Males: 1 under the age of 5, 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 3 in their 50s, 1 in their 70s

Gallatin County

o Females: 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 80s, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress

o Male: 1 in their 20s

White County

o Female: 1 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 2 in their 60s, 1 in their 80s

o Males: 1 in their 20s, 3 in their 30s, 2 in their 50s, 2 in their 60s, 1 in their 80s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,006 lab confirmed positives, including 20 deaths.

White County has had a total of 473 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 189 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

