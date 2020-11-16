COVID-19 hinders area Christmas rental venues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, people across the Heartland are urged to not gather in large groups, including sporting events, weddings and company Christmas parties.
this puts a damper on generated revenue to local rental business. One area business talked about the changes they’ve made as we go into the holiday season.
“Well, COVID is definitely having an impact on the holiday season.”
Cape Girardeau Country Club food and beverage director Brian Noto said this year, smaller events are being scheduled.
“The 200-person events, the 150-person events. That’s just not wise to do,” he said. “When we were outdoors, at the golf course, that was fine, but indoors for Christmas parties, we don’t have any 100-plus person events. In fact, we’ve got 20- and 30-person events.”
He said having a large facility allows him to accommodate the parties and keep them safe.
“We have a large room. So, we’re putting those in our ballroom, and we have a lot of space. So, we’ll give our entire ballroom over to those 20 or 30 people.”
Noto said he feels that it’s ok to get together over the holidays, if the party follows all CDC guidelines.
“Some of the parties are more family oriented," he said. "They are people that have been working together in some smaller offices.”
Which is why he said he is more than happy to host smaller gatherings.
“Please be safe whether you do a holiday party or not,” he said. "If you want to do a small party, think of us at the Cape Girardeau Country Club.
Being around friends and family during the holiday season is important, but the CDC recommended celebrating virtually this year, if possible, to help prevent spreading or contracting COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.