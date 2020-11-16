A cold front will move through the Heartland tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are seeing clear skies across the Heartland this evening with mild temperatures but cooler weather is on the way. A cold font will move through the area tonight but with very limited moisture to work with, we will not see any rain and very few clouds. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s in most areas with a few of our far southern counties remain near 40.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting between 15 and 20 miles per hour. Highs will range form near 50 northeast to near 60 southwest.
We will see freezing temperatures in many areas Wednesday morning but then the warm up begins. We will see afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 60s by the end of the week.
