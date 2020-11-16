Clear & Cool This Monday Morning

A clear morning with low temperatures in the low 30s with a few isolated upper 20s possible in our northern counties. Light patchy frost will be on some elevated surfaces to start the day. Plan for a nice afternoon ahead with sunny skies and high temperatures getting into the low 60s. It will not be as windy as yesterday, but winds could gust between 20-25mph this afternoon.
With clear skies tonight, temperatures are expected to drop back into the mid/upper 30s by Tuesday morning. Sun and calm weather will persist through this week. We will warm back into the mid and upper 60s near the end of the week.
Our next system with rain will be near the end of the weekend.
-Lisa
