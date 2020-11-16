Central Christian Church to hold 24th annual free Thanksgiving dinner

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Central Christian Church will host it’s 24th annual free Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 26th at 301 North 10th Street in Mount Vernon.
According to Connections Pastor Jared LeCrone, the dinner will be served from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
This year in order to provide a safe dinner, meals will be offered curbside to-go.
Guest can drive up under the canopy by door one off North Street.
Volunteers will be available to hand meals out to each vehicle on site.
Over 100 volunteers from Central and the surrounding area will take time away from their families to make sure no one has to spend the Thanksgiving holiday alone.
The volunteers include youth all the way up to senior citizens.
Their duties include cooking, serving, cleaning up and making everyone feel welcome.
The dinner was originally started by a local physician.
When the physician was unable to host the dinner, Steve Reynolds, a dedicated church member took over the tradition.
“Steve realized that the long-standing tradition was a great need in the community.” LeCrone said.
The first year the church fed about 100 people.
In the past, the dinner hosted around 2,000 people.
This year however, due to the possibility of an increased need, Steve Reynolds and his fellow hospitality team at the church will be cooking enough food for 2,500 people.
The church also delivers dinners for the Jefferson County meals on wheels program, Lifeboat alliance, local police and fire departments.
The dinner will consist of traditional turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, gravy, dressing, vegetables, hot rolls and homemade apple, blackberry, pumpkin pie and peach cobbler.
The coat give-a-away this year will be a Children’s Coat Drive which will support local school children in need.
Volunteers can grab a tag from the church atrium prior to the holiday and bring back a purchased coat.
On November 30, the coats will be delivered to the corresponding schools.
Used coats and winter wear will not be accepted at the church this year.
If you’d like to volunteer to serve, clean up, or deliver meals call the church office 618-242-4185.
Central will also be delivering meals to homes of elderly, disabled or homebound people.
Those interested must call the church 618-242-4185 from Monday, November 23-Wednesday, November 25 by noon.
