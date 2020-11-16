Carbondale to close offices to the public starting Nov. 17

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Due to a significant increase in active COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, the City of Carbondale will be closing offices to the public starting on Tuesday, November 17.
Water and Sewer Services
City Hall staff will continue working and will be available by phone or email. You can click here for a list of departments and contact information.
The City said it is also temporarily suspending water shut off procedures. Late fees and second notices will continue as normal.
Payments can be made online, in the dropbox on the west side of City Hall, by mail and some bank locations: First Southern Bank on Main St. or Murphysboro Rd.; The Bank of Carbondale on E. Main St.; First Mid Bank on University Ave. or the Schnuck’s location; and Banterra Bank on W. Main.
Employees at the Revenue Office will also be available by phone to answer any questions, you can call 618-457-3265.
City clerk’s office
The City Clerk will continue to accept nominating petitions for three four-year city council member terms for the 2021 consolidated election held on April 6.
Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 17, those wanting to file nominating petitions should call the city clerk’s office at 457-3280 or 457-3281 when they arrive at city hall. THe clerk will come outdoors to accept the documents and provide a filing receipt.
The dates and hours when petitions will be accepted include:
Police department
The police department lobby will be open to the public on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 618-457-3200 for assistance or to call 911 in case of an emergency between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m.
The remainder of the department will remain closed to the public.
Fire department
Fire Station #1 at 600 E. College St. and Fire Station #2 at 401 N. Glenview Dr. will be closed to the public. You can call 618-457-3299 to talk to someone in the department.
