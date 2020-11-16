Cape Girardeau Public Library installs locker system for exchanging books

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in south Cape Girardeau can now get library materials without going to the library building.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library recently received a CARES Act grant administered by the State Library of Missouri to fund a remote locker system. The library calls it the “LitLocker.” It was installed at the Shawnee Park Center in partnership with the City of Cape Girardeau’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“We are fortunate to have received grant money to support the purchase and installation of our remote locker system,” said Katie Hill, library director. “Reaching out to the south side of Cape, especially the youth in that area, is one of our strategic plan goals, and installing the LitLocker at the Shawnee Park Center is a great way for us to reach folks in that area.”
All residents have to do is request library materials from the Cape Girardeau Public Library’s website or by phone at 573-334-5279. You can select the LitLocker as a pickup location.
“Anyone who has a Cape Girardeau Public Library card can take advantage of the LitLocker,” Hill said. “We appreciate the City of Cape Girardeau’s Parks and Recreation Department for partnering with us, and we hope that the LitLocker will not only provide needed access to library materials but also boost awareness of the wonderful programs offered at the Shawnee Park Center.”
Library staff will deliver materials to the locker at the Shawnee Park Center, where residents can pick up their items during the center’s operating hours. They can also return their library materials at the LitLocker.
