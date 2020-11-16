Cape Girardeau Police investigating early morning shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Monday, November 16.
Officers were called to the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive around 2:15 a.m. in reference to an individual hit by gunfire.
Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh. He was taken to an area hospital.
He said officers identified all parties involved.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with information about the case to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
