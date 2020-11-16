40 additional COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKOSN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 40 more COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one under ten, two teens, five in their twenties, six in their thirties, two in their forties, four in their fifties, and three in their sixties
• Male – two under ten, one teen, four in their twenties, three in their thirties, four in their fifties, two in their sixties, and one in his seventies.
There are currently 399 active cases.
To date, there have been 2,202 cases in the county, including 28 related deaths.
Sixty-four individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,775 individuals.
