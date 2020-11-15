Severe storms leave power outages, damaged homes, train cars off tracks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings late Saturday night into Sunday morning as storms rolled through Northeast Arkansas.
As the storms moved into the far western parts of Region 8 late Saturday, heavy rain and winds caused thousands of power outages.
Early Sunday morning, the NWS began to receive damage reports from authorities in Lawrence, White, and Greene counties.
It’s believed wind gusts also derailed approximately 20 empty rail cars on a Union Pacific train in the area of SW Texas Street and Hickory in Hoxie, according to Kristen South, UP’s senior director of corporate communications and media relations.
She said no one was hurt, and UP crews worked throughout the day and night to clear the area. By 5:30 a.m. Monday the rail line had been cleared.
South said the cause of the derailment “remains under investigation.”
Also in Lawrence County, a deputy reported power lines and poles down in the roadway on County Road 701.
In the White County town of Romance, authorities relayed reports of people trapped with injuries near Wayne Walker and R.G. Davis Roads. There were also reports on Highland Circle of homes "moved' and downed trees.
The National Weather Service reported Sunday that four people were injured in the storms at Romance. Officials have found EF-1 tornado damage in the area, however, a survey of the area is ongoing.
In Greene County, high winds blew off a pavilion roof and tore down a flagpole.
