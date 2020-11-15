MDC collects Chronic Wasting Disease samples in deer

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) collected hundreds of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) samples from the white-tailed deer population this weekend across the State of Missouri.
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a deadly disease in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family. MDC’s sampling and testing effort hope to limit the spread of the disease.
MDC Wildlife Management Biologist Nicole Walker said sampling helps slow the disease population across the state.
“So most of these samples help us identify new populations and this weekend is when we have the vast majority of deer harvested within the state,” Walker said. “So being to identify new populations so that we can get onto those new populations sooner in terms of management, and hopefully, like I said, try to slow the spread of the disease.”
Walker said the testing is necessary in certain counties in Missouri and the disease is 100 percent fatal.
“We don’t have a cure and we are working on various different tests to help potentially use to help or identify, but at this point, without their not being a cure, the best solution is just to slow it.”
Just north and west of the Heartland in Southeast Missouri, they have 71 stations in 11 counties that they try to monitor the required tests at.
