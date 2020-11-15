FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, gusty winds expected

(KFVS) - Winds will decrease quickly after sunset, and by Monday morning it should be clear, cold and frost with lows around freezing.
The week ahead continues to look dry and mainly sunny.
Temps will be seasonably cool to start the week, but will gradually warm during the second half of the week as high pressure aloft develops over the region.
Next weekend currently looks mild, but with a chance of rain or even thunderstorms developing by late Sunday or Sunday night.
