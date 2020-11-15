First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The pattern for the upcoming work week is looking dry and relatively uneventful, with only minor changes in temperature and wind. For the short-term, tonight will be clear, cold and frosty. Winds will likely become light overnight….leading to daybreak lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Monday will be mainly clear and a touch warmer, but with a cool SW breeze by afternoon.
The week ahead will feature mainly clear skies and not much weather activity as the upper levels gradually ‘ridge out’ with time. The beginning of the week will be seasonably cool…but temps will begin to climb by Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In fact, highs by next weekend may approach 70. For those traveling next weekend….a cold front will be approaching from the northwest on Sunday with rain wet weather developing in our region through the day. No significant winter precip is likely in our region next weekend.
