First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The week ahead will feature mainly clear skies and not much weather activity as the upper levels gradually ‘ridge out’ with time. The beginning of the week will be seasonably cool…but temps will begin to climb by Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In fact, highs by next weekend may approach 70. For those traveling next weekend….a cold front will be approaching from the northwest on Sunday with rain wet weather developing in our region through the day. No significant winter precip is likely in our region next weekend.