Gov. Parson toured manufacturing company in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson was in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 18.
He took a tour of Patriot Medical Devices around noon.
A ribbon cutting for the manufacturing company was held in October.
The manufacturer launched during the COVID-19 pandemic in response to an increased need for PPE. Currently, it is producing disposable three-ply surgical masks, and they plan to expand and produce N95 masks and other PPE in the near future.
Afterward, the governor will be in St. Charles, Mo. for an announcement event for a new digital printing company and then in Washington, Mo. to visit the Melton Machine and Control Company.
He will hold the next Missouri update briefing at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 in Jefferson City.
