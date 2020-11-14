FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms likely overnight

(KFVS) - Showers and thunderstorms become likely overnight as the cold front approaches from the west.
A tornado watch was issued for Iron and Reynolds Counties until midnight.
Our western counties are outlooked for a slight risk of severe, but this threat could be shifted east eventually to cover more of the Heartland.
Strong wind shear could result in a damaging wind threat, along with an isolated tornado risk.
Cooler and drier air will be blowing in from the northwest by daybreak Sunday morning…and Sunday will be a mostly sunny but windy and cool day.
West winds could gust to over 30 mph at times.
Power outages were reported in several counties in the Heartland.
The remainder of the forecast for next week is looking dry and mostly clear…with gradually warming temps as we go through the week.
After tonight, the next significant chance of active weather looks to be late next weekend.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.