What you need to know Nov. 13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, November 13.
Weather on this Friday the 13th won’t be scary, but slightly cooler.
A weak, dry cold front is pushing through the Heartland early this morning.
Wake-up temps are in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
This afternoon will be sunny, dry, breezy and chilly.
Most areas will only top out in the lower to mid 50s.
Lows tonight will be in the 30s and lower 40s.
Rain chances push back into the Heartland on Saturday.
Scattered showers possible through the morning hours and through the afternoon and evening hours too.
Some areas could see thunderstorms late Saturday night, with the best chance in the Bootheel.
A half inch to one inch of rainfall is likely.
Most areas dry out on Sunday.
Next week looks sunny, dry and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.
- Cape Girardeau City leaders are pleading with the public to “mask up."
- The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will hold a news conference this morning to discuss the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the county and the southeast Missouri region.
- Community leaders say Perry County is experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 positive cases.
- The SIU Salukis have paused basketball activities do positive COVID-19 tests within the program
- With a COVID-19 vaccine drawing closer, public health officials across the country are gearing up for the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history.
- A coalition of federal and state officials said Thursday that they have no evidence that votes were compromised or altered in last week’s presidential election, rejecting unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud advanced by President Donald Trump and many of his supporters.
- President Donald Trump has issued an order barring Americans from investing in companies that U.S. officials say are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
- The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits.
- A generous stranger surprises a Heartland veteran with an act of kindness, which is going viral.
- Three people were killed, two are still missing - including a baby - and more than 30 were rescued as floodwaters overtook a campground in North Carolina.
- A botched art restoration is drawing fierce ridicule in Spain.
