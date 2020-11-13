Paducah police looking for owners of found stolen items

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for the owners of stolen items they found during an investigation.
According to police, the items were stolen the night of November 5 and in the early morning hours of November 6 in the southern part of the city.
Some of the items may have been stolen in the area of Mayfield Road and Rosewood Drive in McCracken County.
Anyone who had property stolen on those dates is urged to contact Detective Kevin Wilson with the Paducah Police Department General Investigations Unit at 270-444-8553.
