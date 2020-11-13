Paducah man arrested in connection to theft investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after a Paducah police officer recognized him as a suspect in a theft.
Adam Joseph Brown, 37, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking, trafficking in marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
On Tuesday, an officer took a report from Best Buy in Kentucky Oaks Mall on a stolen car stereo. The suspect was described as having a sleeve-type tattoo and driving a black or dark green Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows. One of the rear was not tinted, witnesses said.
On Thursday afternoon, the officer saw the suspect vehicle on South 9th Street. He stopped the car in the 1900 block of Bridge Street and found the driver had tattoos matching the suspect description.
According to the officer, there was a stereo partially installed in the car dashboard that was identical to the one reported stolen.
The driver, identified as Brown, got out of the car and appeared to be cooperating but then ran, the officer said. Brown was caught by officers a short distance away.
Police say a search of Brown’s car revealed a large bag of methamphetamine and several bags of marijuana.
Brown was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.