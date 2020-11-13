Old Town Cape to host 18th Annual Downtown Christmas Open House

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape will be hosting the 18th Annual Downtown Christmas Open House.
The two-day event will take place on Friday, December 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..
It will feature two opportunities to win a $500 Downtown Cape Girardeau shopping spree.
Guests are invited to visit Downtown Cape Girardeau on both days and experience the spirit of Christmas through live caroling, visits from Santa & the Grinch, horse-drawn wagon rides, and fantastic winter window displays.
Due to COVID-19, the Downtown Cape shopping spree will have digital entries this year.
Eight posters each with a unique QR code link to an entry form will be distributed around Downtown Cape on December 4 and 5.
There will be eight posters for a total of eight entries into the shopping spree drawing.
Executive Director of Old Town Cape, Liz Haynes stated, “It has been so encouraging to see the community rallying around our downtown businesses in support during this challenging year. In order to provide the community with an opportunity to enjoy a fun winter evening while supporting our downtown businesses, we are thrilled to invite folks to visit Downtown Cape once again this year during the Downtown Christmas Open House.”
