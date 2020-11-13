Multiple pop-up COVID-19 testing events scheduled for McCracken, Hickman, Fulton Counties

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) will be holding multiple pop-up COVID-19 testing events beginning Monday, November 16 through Thursday, December 10.
The free testing events will be held at PDHD clinics and at community events and locations.
PDHD said testing site locations will change, but will be available at their registration site here.
Registration for testing at the pop-up sites is not required, but preferred.
Those wanting a test do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms or a doctor’s order.
Participants will receive results by text or phone call within a few days.
Testing is for ages 12 and older.
The following is the PDHD COVID-19 testing schedule:
- Monday – Thursday, Nov. 16-19 at McCracken County Health Department from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 20 at McCracken County Health Department from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Monday – Tuesday, Nov. 23-24 at McCracken County Health Department from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 25 at McCracken County Health Department from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 30 - Dec. 1 at Hickman County Health Clinic from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Fulton County Health Clinic in Fulton from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 3 at Fulton County Health Clinic in Hickman from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 4 McCracken County Health Department from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Monday – Tuesday, Dec. 7-8 Ballard County Health Clinic from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Wednesday- Thursday, Dec. 9-10 Bardwell Baptist Church from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Purchase District Health Department is one of four sites chosen across Kentucky for the expanded COVID-19 testing pilot this program.
