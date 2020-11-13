Mo. Dept. of Health and Senior Services: More than 26K cases in past 7 days

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 26,228 new cases in the past seven days on Friday, November 13.
The seven-day range reflects Nov. 4-10.
They reported an average of 3,747 cases per day.
The health department also reported 66 new deaths in the past seven days, an average of nine per day.
The positivity rate over the past seven days (CDC method) is 23.9 percent and the positivity rate over the past seven days (state method) is 42.7 percent.
As of Nov. 10 in Missouri, 2,328 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, with 512 in the ICU and 264 on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.