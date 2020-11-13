Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30pm

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 13.
Earlier this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health recommends that residents stay home as much as possible and only leave for essential activities.
The new campaign highlights what doctors and scientists consider top methods to reduce your risk: limiting gatherings to your immediate family or keeping them virtual, maintaining 6 feet of distance from others and wearing a mask, whether your indoors or out.
Governor JB Pritzker launched a new awareness campaign to encourage residents to take safety precautions during the holiday season, called “Healthy Holidays to You.”
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,702 new COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths on Thursday.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate for Nov. 5-11 is 13.9 percent.
As of Thursday, total of 536,542 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 10,477 deaths.
Currently, 8,765,100 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
