Gov. Beshear reports record high COVID-19 cases, deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the state’s highest ever number of new daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.
“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” said Gov. Beshear. "But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.
The commonwealth is reporting 3,173 new cases and 25 new deaths.
Currently, 1,358 Kentuckians are hospitalized, with 307 in the ICU and 147 on a ventilator.
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Hardin, Kenton and Boone.
