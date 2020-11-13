First Alert: Sunny, but slightly cooler

(KFVS) - Weather on this Friday the 13th won’t be scary, but slightly cooler.
A weak, dry cold front is pushing through the Heartland early this morning.
Wake-up temps are in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
This afternoon will be sunny, dry, breezy and chilly.
Most areas will only top out in the lower to mid 50s.
Lows tonight will be in the 30s and lower 40s.
Rain chances push back into the Heartland on Saturday.
Scattered showers possible through the morning hours and through the afternoon and evening hours too.
Some areas could see thunderstorms late Saturday night, with the best chance in the Bootheel.
A half inch to one inch of rainfall is likely.
Most areas dry out on Sunday.
Next week looks sunny, dry and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.
