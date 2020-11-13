First Alert Friday Forecast

A weak cold front is pushing through the Heartland early this morning with clouds but no precip. It will be off to our southeast by daybreak, making way for a sunny but cooler and breezier Friday. North winds will be a bit gusty this morning but should decrease by afternoon. Highs will range from the low 50s north to the upper 50s south: noticeably cooler than yesterday. Clouds will begin to stream in from the west this evening and overnight….but we should stay dry until after midnight.
A weather system moving in from the southwest will bring clouds and rain to the area Saturday and Saturday night. This system is trending a bit stronger. Showers will be likely at times…and there is a chance of a few embedded thunderstorms as well. By the time this system pushes off to the east on Sunday morning it looks like we’ll be in the half inch to one inch range with rainfall. Behind the front, Sunday will be mainly sunny again but breezy and cool. The rest of next week is currently looking mainly sunny and dry. Temps will be a bit cooler to start the week but should gradually warm.
