First Alert Friday Forecast

A weather system moving in from the southwest will bring clouds and rain to the area Saturday and Saturday night. This system is trending a bit stronger. Showers will be likely at times…and there is a chance of a few embedded thunderstorms as well. By the time this system pushes off to the east on Sunday morning it looks like we’ll be in the half inch to one inch range with rainfall. Behind the front, Sunday will be mainly sunny again but breezy and cool. The rest of next week is currently looking mainly sunny and dry. Temps will be a bit cooler to start the week but should gradually warm.