Carbondale winter indoor farmers market to open Dec. 5, online option now available

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The winter farmers market will have an in-person and online option this year.
The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open for the winter season on Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be closed on December 26 for the holiday and will close for the season on March 27.
The market will be in a new location at the University Mall on E. Main St. Customers will have the option of shopping in-person on Saturdays or pre-ordering their food online on the farmers market website and picking it up curbside.
“Farmers markets are considered essential businesses on par with grocery stores. We take that seriously,” said Libby Ervin, market manager. “As one of the few winter farmers markets in our area and the only market with SNAP & Link Match, we were willing to work extra hard this year to connect folks with local farmers in the safest ways possible.”
Online order periods are Mondays at 8 a.m. through Thursday at 12 p.m. for pickup on Saturdays. The first order period begins the Monday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 30 at 8 a.m. and closes on Thursday, Dec. 3 at noon.
Customers who do not have internet access can reach out to the market in advance at 618-370-3287, ext. 103 or libby@fwsoil.org.
According to organizers, the in-person farmers market will be smaller in size this year to allow significant space between vendor booths and shoppers. Safety guidelines have been established with the Jackson County Health Department, the Illinois Farmers Market Association, the University Mall and the City of Carbondale.
Social distancing and masks will be enforced. Families are encouraged to send only one person inside to shop at the in-person market when possible.
