Carbondale police looking for robbery suspect
By Amber Ruch | November 13, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 10:51 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a robbery suspect.

On November 12 around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of East Walnut Street for a report of a robbery.

Officers learned the suspect grabbed the victim and the two struggled. The suspect then stole property from the victim and ran away.

The suspect was described as a man about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

