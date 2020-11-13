Carbondale police looking for robbery suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a robbery suspect.
On November 12 around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of East Walnut Street for a report of a robbery.
Officers learned the suspect grabbed the victim and the two struggled. The suspect then stole property from the victim and ran away.
The suspect was described as a man about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
