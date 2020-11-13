Cape Public school and Strict Covid Guidelines

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Gov. Mike Parson announced on Thursday modifications to Missouri’s K-12 school reopening and operating guidance. He emphasized the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing.
“All of our students from 4th grade on up are masked all the time.”
Cape Girardeau Public School Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass says, he agrees with the governor’s enforcement of strict cov19 guidelines. “I just appreciate our health department working with us. Because we are lock step with them. And governor Parson sees it the same way we see it. Together I think we can continue to move forward. And hopefully address this outbreak.”
With Governor Parson making the announcement for students faculty and staff to enforce cdc safety guidelines in Missouri schools, Dr Glass says we shouldn’t expect to see many changes in the cape public school system, because so far everyone has done a great job protecting themselves and each other. “Our staff has been great about enforcing it. We’ve had very few discipline problems with students not wearing their masks. And wearing it properly. The parent’s, the community have been very supportive.”
For parents who are worried about their child’s safety, he says virtual learning is still an option he says, "We know that’s it’s important for some of our families to stay virtual. So, we’re going to honor that. If students aren’t' succeeding in a virtual environment, we’ve encouraged them to come back to a face to face environment. And ensure them that we are looking out for their safety on multiple different levels.
But for most of the student body who attends in person class’s, Dr. Glass says their safety is most important.
“We want students in school. We think it’s extremely important. Not only for their education but also socially and emotionally. We think it’s vital for the community to keep our schools open. And so, we are going to do everything. All the safety protocols that we can to make sure that happens.
In efforts to keep schools open, Parson and his administration continue to emphasize that Missourians must work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
