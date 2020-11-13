Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center to hold COVID-19 briefing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will hold a news conference on Friday morning, November 13.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Director Jane Wernsman will address the significant increase in cases in the county and southeast Missouri beginning at 9:30 a.m.
In addition to the health center making an address on COVID-19 cases, there will also be hospital updates from Mary Anne Reese, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health Care System, and Kenneth Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH System.
On Thursday the health center reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and 154 on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of active cases to 940.
