What you need to know Nov. 12

What you need to know Nov. 12
Students might want a winter coat at the bus stop this morning. It's a frosty start to your Thursday. (Source: WALB)
By Marsha Heller | November 12, 2020 at 3:06 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 3:06 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, November 12.

First Alert Weather

It’s a frosty start to your Thursday.

Wake-up temps are in the 30s.

This afternoon will be sunny and gradually warm-up in the mid-to-low 60s.

Clouds will start to move in tonight as another front pushes into the Heartland.

The front could bring a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle, but the region will be mostly dry.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

A better chance for rain moves in on Saturday.

The start of next week is looking sunny and dry with highs in the mid 50s.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.