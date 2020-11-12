What you need to know Nov. 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, November 12.
It’s a frosty start to your Thursday.
Wake-up temps are in the 30s.
This afternoon will be sunny and gradually warm-up in the mid-to-low 60s.
Clouds will start to move in tonight as another front pushes into the Heartland.
The front could bring a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle, but the region will be mostly dry.
Friday will be cooler with highs in the 50s.
A better chance for rain moves in on Saturday.
The start of next week is looking sunny and dry with highs in the mid 50s.
- The U.S. hit an all-time daily high of more than 140-thousand new COVID-19 cases.
- Governor Mike Parson will be in Perryville today to speak about how the construction industry can stay involved with the Missouri National Veterans Memorial and help connect veterans with employment opportunities in construction.
- The Illinois Department of Health is recommending residents to stay home as much as possible over the three few weeks, leaving only for necessary and essential activities.
- Leaders with Southern Illinois Healthcare are sounding the are alarm, saying they have more patients in the hospital with COVID-19 right now than they did during a spike back in the spring.
- President Trump continues to challenge the results of the 2020 election, filing more lawsuits in battleground states. But election officials say they’ve seen no widespread evidence of voter fraud.
- Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff.
- A Reelfoot Lake State Park Ranger rescued an injured bald eagle with the help of two hunters.
- A woman in Illinois pulled double duty when she gave birth earlier this month.
- A Texas schoolteacher is accused of killing her teenage son while taking him to school Monday morning.
