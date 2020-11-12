Tracking another cold front tonight

Clouds will start to move back into the Heartland late this afternoon into the evening hours. The clouds will be associated with a cold front, but it will swing through dry overnight. That will knock several degrees off our highs on Friday. Most areas will only top out in the lower to mid 50s on Friday afternoon under lots of sunshine. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and lower 40s. Rain chances push back into the area on Saturday. Scattered showers possible through the morning hours and through the afternoon and evening hours too. Most areas dry out on Sunday.