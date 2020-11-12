SIH gives COVID-19 update for southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - According to Southern Illinois Health, one out of every eight people tested at its site is positive for COVID-19.
“We are seeing very high numbers that are coming through the drive-thrus. And of course our percent positivity is again, it goes up and down a little bit. But it’s till stayed within our organization around that 14-16 percent.”
Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Harre is proud of how their staff has tested more and more.
Through research, SIH has found this is how the virus is being spread most commonly now.
“Significant proportion is community spread. You know, there are people from nursing homes and that. But it is community spread," Harre said.
CEO Rex Budde said the state has been helpful but he believes they should let SIH manage their business.
“We understand what our capabilities are, we understand how much staff we’ve got," he said.
According to SIH, they are fine on most of their PPE.
“We set our goals to have minimum PPE levels of at least three months. And quite frankly, we see that in all areas. Gloves that’s been the toughest one we are running about 11-day supply on gloves.”
Harre explained why there is a need for PPE.
“Our COVID-19 patients that we’ve had in house has been very low up until this point. So this is really our time that we’ve had a large volume of COVID patients that we’ve taken care of.”
Budde said in handling this at SIH so far, so good.
“We’ve been able to manage our way through this thing pretty successfully and it’s not put us in a situation where were in dire straights.”
If you are wanting to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, SIH is urging people to make it on their website which can be found here. The hotline for SIH is receiving 900 or more calls a day, so they say it will be easier to make appointment online.
SIH also said no one will receive a bill for testing, even if you do not have insurance.
The medical group is also needing community members who have tested positive to donate their plasma. Contact SIH for more information.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.