Scott Co. Courthouse gets ADA-compliant walkway

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Major changes are coming to the Scott County Courthouse in Benton.
On Thursday, November 12, construction crews worked on an addition to the front of the building for easier access for the public.
“Once we get the courts going again, it’s going to be easier for them to come in and out," said District 2 Associate Commissioner Donnie Kiefer.
The city is currently working on a new ramp for the front of the Scott County Courthouse.
“We knew we had to do it ADA compliant for the handicap. Just like the other side of the courthouse in the front.”
As an easy way to enter the front.
“It was because a couple of years ago, we shut down the entrances on the ends of the courthouse and just had the front entrance for the people," he said, which will be quicker and more convenient for everyone.
“Most people park on the side, or in the back. Including the employees, the constituents, and the public. This allows them to make a shorter distance. Plus, we can make handicap parking on both sides for the ramps to come in.”
The renovation of the Scott County Courthouse should be complete by the end of spring 2021.
