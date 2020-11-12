Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights fundraising campaign returns to Schnucks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign is returning this holiday season.
Starting Saturday November, 4, Schnucks customers can donate to the campaign by choosing to “Round Up” their purchase at Schnucks to the nearest dollar.
One-hundred percent of round up donations support The Salvation Army in the customer’s community.
The campaign will continue until Wednesday, November, 25.
Starting Friday, Nov. 27 and continuing through Christmas Eve, volunteer bell ringers with the iconic red kettles will be outside of Schnucks stores starting 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, Monday through Saturday.
“Joining with The Salvation Army for the round up campaign and welcoming bell ringers at our entrances are part of our commitment to nourish people’s lives,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We know the need in our communities is great, and because of the support from our generous customers, many people will be able to count on The Salvation Army for the help they need.”
The Salvation Army uses funds to help provide food, utility payments and emergency rent and mortgage payments throughout the year to vulnerable citizens.
“The Salvation Army values our partnership with Schnucks and the company’s continued support of our fundraising goals,” said Salvation Army Divisional Commander Lt. Colonel Robert Webster. “Their commitment to the communities we serve is exemplary, and we are grateful for the generosity of Schnucks customers who also recognize the need is great.”
