Salukis pause basketball activities due to COVID-19 cases in the program

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Salukis have paused basketball activities do positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
SIU announced the news on Thursday, November 12, along with the news the Salukis will not take part in the Louisville Bubble.
The team was expected to open the season against the Cardinals in the Wade Houston Tip-off Classic on November 25.
SIU was slated to play three games in the Classic but is now scheduled to open the season on December 2 at Southeast Missouri State.
Bryan Mullins is expected to meet with media on Thursday afternoon.
