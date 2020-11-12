Perry Co., Mo. 2nd in state for cases of COVID-19 per capita; county leaders encourage residents to follow health dept. guidelines

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Community leaders say Perry County is experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 positive cases.
In a release on Thursday, November 12, Perryville Mayor Ken Baer, Perry County Commissioner Mike Sauer and Perry County Associate Commissioners Jay Wengert and Jim Sutterer say the county is currently #2 in the state for cases per capita and #1 per capita over the seven-day period ending on Nov. 10.
As of Thursday, the Perry County Health Department reported 59 new confirmed cases and eight new probable cases in the county since the Nov. 9 update. They also reported 49 additional recoveries.
That brings the total number of active cases in the county to 242.
County leaders said hospitalization of COVID-19 patients is also increasing, causing concerns about overworking community doctors, nurses and staff.
“All of us are experiencing ‘COVID Fatigue’ and are tired of hearing about it, but we cannot yet declare the virus defeated or let our guard down," they said in the letter.
They ask that residents follow local health department guidelines.
