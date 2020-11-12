Murphysboro School Dist. moves to virtual learning Nov. 16-27

By Amber Ruch | November 12, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 4:20 PM

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro School District will move to virtual learning starting on Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 27.

According to the school district, they are following the recommendation from the Jackson County Health Department.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, from November 3-9, the following cases of COVID-19 were reported at these Murphysboro schools:

School Current positive students Current positive staff Quarantined students Quarantined staff Total enrolled Total employed
Murphysboro High School 3 0 6 0 605 84
Murphysboro Middle School 4 0 4 1 451 68
Carruthers Elementary 3 1 4 2 386 62
General John A. Logan Attendance Center 0 1 5 1 407 65

The school district has a possible return date of November 30.

Teachers will report to school each day to provide instruction and support during the virtual learning.

