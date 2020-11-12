Murphysboro School Dist. moves to virtual learning Nov. 16-27

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro School District will move to virtual learning starting on Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 27.
According to the school district, they are following the recommendation from the Jackson County Health Department.
According to the Jackson County Health Department, from November 3-9, the following cases of COVID-19 were reported at these Murphysboro schools:
The school district has a possible return date of November 30.
Teachers will report to school each day to provide instruction and support during the virtual learning.
