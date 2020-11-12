More than 30 staff/students test positive for coronavirus in Tipton County

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens have tested positive for coronavirus in the Tipton County School district.
According to a statement from the district, 16 staff members and 17 students tested positive for the virus during the week of November 2.
Tipton County Schools said they have followed CDC, Dept. of Health and Le Bonheur guidelines for contact tracing and notifying parents if the child was deemed a close contact.
Parents were also notified if a COVID-19 case was identified in the classroom.
The district added that positive cases have been traced to family members, weekend gatherings and sports teams. Tipton County Schools said they report cases directly to the Department of Health when they are made aware of a case.
