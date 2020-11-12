More than 30 staff/students test positive for coronavirus in Tipton County

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 12, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 10:38 AM

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens have tested positive for coronavirus in the Tipton County School district.

According to a statement from the district, 16 staff members and 17 students tested positive for the virus during the week of November 2.

Tipton County Schools said they have followed CDC, Dept. of Health and Le Bonheur guidelines for contact tracing and notifying parents if the child was deemed a close contact.

Parents were also notified if a COVID-19 case was identified in the classroom.

The district added that positive cases have been traced to family members, weekend gatherings and sports teams. Tipton County Schools said they report cases directly to the Department of Health when they are made aware of a case.

During the week of November 2, we recorded 16 positive staff members and 17 positive students throughout the district. We have continued to follow CDC, Dept. of Health and Lebonheur guidelines regarding contact tracing and notifying parents if their child is deemed a close contact and staff if they have been exposed. We also notify parents if there is a case in their child’s classroom even when they are not a close contact. Students and staff that are considered close contacts are quarantined as recommended by the CDC, Department of Health and Le Bonheur. Just as cases are rising in our community they are rising in the schools also. Most of our positive cases are traced to family members, weekend gatherings and sports teams. This week we have already recorded at least 20 positive staff members and several with pending tests. We get daily reports of new positive students across the district and begin contact tracing immediately. All student cases are reported to the Department of Health as soon as they are reported to us.
Tipton County Schools

