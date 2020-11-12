Locations on Rend Lake closed during firearm deer hunting seasons

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake is reminding visitors that several locations on the lake will be closed during the state firearm deer hunting seasons.
The following areas will be temporarily closed to all vehicle and foot traffic during the first firearm deer season, from November 20 to 22, 2020:
- the North Sandusky picnic area, boat ramp, and campground
- South Sandusky picnic area, campground, beach and boat ramp
- South Marcum picnic area and campground
- the Blackberry Nature Trail.
These areas will be used for the annual Rend Lake Deer Hunt for Persons with Disabilities and will remain closed as a safety precaution.
All sections of the Rend Lake Bike Trail managed by the Corps of Engineers will be temporarily closed during all firearm deer hunting seasons to non-hunters.
Bike Trail areas affected by the closures include:
- the section beginning west of the Franklin Cemetery and continuing to the North Marcum day use area,
- trail sections beginning in the North Sandusky day use area and continuing to the South Marcum campground.
All non-hunters are prohibited from using these trails during the periods of November 20 to 22, December 3 to 6, and December 11 to 13, 2020.
Those wishing to access hunting spots should remember that Federal law prohibits the use of motorized vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), on all government managed properties.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.