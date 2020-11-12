LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds daily COVID-19 briefing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, November 12.
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported a total of 129,680 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 12.
That’s including 1,622 deaths and 23,629 recoveries.
You can click here for an updated list of “red zone” counties, now at 94. The following western Kentucky counties are on the list:
- Ballard County
- Caldwell County
- Calloway County
- Carlisle County
- Christian County
- Graves County
- Hickman County
- Hopkins County
- Livingston County
- Marshall County
- McCracken County
- Trigg County
As of Thursday, the positivity rate in the state was 8.29 percent.
Currently, a total of 2,319,852 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.
