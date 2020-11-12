Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports record 87 new cases of COVID-19; issues Public Health Alert

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported a record 87 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, November 12.
The newly reported cases include:
- Female - two under 10, one preteen, four teens, ten in their 20s, eight in their 30s, four in their 40s, one in her 50s and three in their 60s
- Male - two under 10, three preteen, nineteen teens, seven in their 20s, seven in their 30s, five in their 40s, four in their 60s and seven in their 70s
Currently, the health department said 395 active cases are being managed. To date, there have been 2,077 confirmed cases in the county, including 28 COVID-19-related deaths.
Seventeen people have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total number of released to 1,654.
The health department issued a Public Health Alert on Thursday for the second time since the pandemic began.
They say residents should consistently take the following actions:
- Stay home as much as possible. Only go out for work or essential items, if possible
- Avoid parties and gatherings of all sizes
- Keep at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others as much as possible
- Wear a face mask when around others
- Stay home if you are sick, even if you only have mild symptoms. Get tested. Self-isolate while awaiting test results. Stay home when placed on isolation or quarantine
- Workplaces should follow all guidance published by IDPH and DCEO, as well as the Restore Illinois Resurgence Mitigations
- Return calls to public health officials and follow their instructions
